Various News: WWE Programming in Canada Affected By NHL Playoffs, The Iron Claw Hits MAX Next Month, AEW Running Dynasty Merch Sale

– PWInsider reports that WWE programming in Canada will be affected by the upcoming NHL Playoffs. RAW and Smackdown will air on OLN next week instead of SN360. They will also stream on Sportsnet Plus. NXT will be exclusively on Sportsnet Plus.

– The Iron Claw, the biopic about the Von Erich family, will be available on MAX on May 10.

– AEW is running a merchandise sale in anticipation of this weekend’s Dynasty event. It is a 25% store-wide sale, with no coupon codes required.