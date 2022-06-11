WWE Celebrates New Company Hires for May 2022

– The WWE Careers Twitter account posted a clip celebrating the new company hires for the month of May. Those included WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, who recently became WWE’s new Senior Vice President of Live Events Booking. Here’s the full list of new company hires listed in the video:

* William Nayden: Manager, Fan Analytics (DTC)

* Eli Hutton: Analyst, Advertising Analytics

* Rena Persaud: Administrative Assistant

* AJ Dicarlo: Senior Director, Product Design

* Kalina Teller: Project Manager

* Holly Mitchell: Senior Producer

* Rohit Bhandari: Manager, Global Strategy

* Jeffrey Jarrett: Senior Vice President, Live Events Booking

* Gregory Miller: Associate Content Producer

* Suzette Ramirez-Carr: Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer