WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reacts To Roxanne Perez Shoutout on NXT, Oro Mensah ‘Pins’ Ethan Page

– Charlotte Flair heard Roxanne Perez mentioning her on WWE NXT, and she took to social media to react. Perez cut a promo on Tuesday’s show, during which she mentioned Flair’s accomplishments and how she was on track to break all of Flair’s records. Flair posted to Twitter to share a clip of the segment, writing:

“You almost had it right. It’s been 11 [years]. But thank you! I really do have the best fans. Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day—I’m sure of it.”

You almost had it right. It’s been 11. But thank you! I really do have the best fans. 🫶🏻 Keep doing your thing. We will meet in the ring one day—I’m sure of it. 💪🏻#WWENXT 👑 https://t.co/FkMm0TpsaL — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 17, 2024

– Oro Mensah got one over on NXT Champion Ethan Page on tonight’s show. Mensah, who has been attacking Page regularly for his assault on Noam Dar and himself weeks ago, went after his rival after he defeated Dante Chen to retain the NXT Championship. Page fought back but Mensah took him out with a Tumbleweed Heel Kick before covering the NXT Champion and then counted his own three-count “pinfall”: