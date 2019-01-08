Quantcast

WWE News: Chris Jericho Moved to Alumni Section, Video of Shinsuke Nakamura/Rusev Smackdown Segment

January 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Jericho

– WWE has moved Chris Jericho to the Alumni section of WWE.com following his signing with All Elite Wrestling. Jericho was previously on the active roster section.

– The company released the following clip of the latest developments in the Rusev/Shinsuke Nakamura feud from Smackdown. Rusev called Nakamura out but was lured into a trap backstage:

