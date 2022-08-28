wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip From WWE Rivals Looks at Battle For Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan Trains With Riddle

August 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE Rivals looks at the Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero feud tonight, and a new clip features the Dominik paternity storyline. You can see the clip below ahead of tonight’s episode on A&E:

– Liv Morgan trains with Riddle at a sparring session in the following video promoting WWE Clash at the Castle:

