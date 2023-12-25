wrestling / News

WWE News: CM Punk & Cora Jade’s Favorite Holiday Traditions, UpUpDownDown Holiday Tournament

December 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– CM Punk and Cora Jade revealed their favorite holiday traditions in a new TikTok video. The video posted to the WWE TikTok account had Jade reveal that her favorite holiday tradition was attending WWE live events, and she showed a photo on her phone of herself and Punk from years ago. Punk said his favorite tradition was putting up the Christmas tree with his wife AJ Lee:

– UpUpDownDown has released the video for the UpUpDownDown Championship Holiday Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament:

