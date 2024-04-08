WWE News: Cody Rhodes Gets Title Sideplates, Shane Helms Shares Producers Pic

– Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship sideplates have officially been installed. WWE posted a video of Rhodes getting his sideplates installed after winning the title off Roman Reigns at last night’s show:

– Shane Helms shared photos of the WWE producing team from WrestleMania as you can see below. He wrote on Twitter:

“We tried to get us all in one pic but as we were all busyAF most of the day, that proved to be difficult. Proud to be a part of this team. All of @WWE should be proud of what they pulled off this week. Thanks to everyone involved!!”