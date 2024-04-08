wrestling / News
WWE News: Cody Rhodes Gets Title Sideplates, Shane Helms Shares Producers Pic
– Cody Rhodes’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship sideplates have officially been installed. WWE posted a video of Rhodes getting his sideplates installed after winning the title off Roman Reigns at last night’s show:
End of an era.
Those #AmericanNightmare Side Plates are 🔥🔥🔥 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cVF5K9jcBf
— WWE (@WWE) April 8, 2024
– Shane Helms shared photos of the WWE producing team from WrestleMania as you can see below. He wrote on Twitter:
“We tried to get us all in one pic but as we were all busyAF most of the day, that proved to be difficult. Proud to be a part of this team. All of @WWE should be proud of what they pulled off this week. Thanks to everyone involved!!”
We tried to get us all in one pic but as we were all busyAF most of the day, that proved to be difficult. Proud to be a part of this team. All of @WWE should be proud of what they pulled off this week. Thanks to everyone involved!! ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z9Pdh6RsCS
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 8, 2024
