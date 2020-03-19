WWE.com Lists Dates For Each WrestleMania 36 Match

The specific days for each WrestleMania match appear to be set, as WWE is listing days for each match on their website. WWE.com is currently listing the following matches for each day of the two-day event, with the days listed on each match’s preview page:

Saturday (April 4th)

* WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

* The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

* Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Sunday (April 5th)

* WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Bill Goldberg

* RAW Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch

* John Cena vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Each match is specifically listed as taking place at the WWE Performance Center. It was reported on Wednesday that the show is taking place in multiple locations, but WWE has yet to announce that and WWE has not updated the official announcement that the show will air over the two nights.