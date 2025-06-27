wrestling / News

WWE Confirms That Smackdown Will Go Back To Two Hours Next Week

June 27, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SmackDown Cody Rhodes John Cena Image Credit: WWE

It was previously reported that Smackdown will go back to two hours on July 4, as the USA Network will begin airing a new series called The Rainmaker in the third hour’s old timeslot.

That was confirmed on tonight’s episode, with Michael Cole telling the audience about the change. Tonight’s episode is airing early internationally due to the time difference, as they are in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Smackdown switched to three hours at the beginning of the year. At the time, it was noted that this was a temporary change.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Friday Night Smackdown, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading