WWE Confirms That Smackdown Will Go Back To Two Hours Next Week

It was previously reported that Smackdown will go back to two hours on July 4, as the USA Network will begin airing a new series called The Rainmaker in the third hour’s old timeslot.

That was confirmed on tonight’s episode, with Michael Cole telling the audience about the change. Tonight’s episode is airing early internationally due to the time difference, as they are in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Smackdown switched to three hours at the beginning of the year. At the time, it was noted that this was a temporary change.