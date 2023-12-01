wrestling / News
WWE Congratulates Alexa Bliss & Husband On Birth Of Their Daughter
WWE has congratulated Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera on becoming parents. As reported earlier this week, Bliss and Cabrera announced that their daughter Hendrix was born. WWE has posted an article celebrating the new addition to the family, noting that Hendrix was born on November 27th which happens to be the same day as her namesake Jimi Hendrix.
I know everything happens for A reason & the world works in mysterious ways. Our Daughter Hendrix coincidentally being born on Jimi Hendrix birthday is one of those moments for me 🎸
— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 30, 2023
