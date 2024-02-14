WWE Announces Details For Elimination Chamber Superstore

WWE has announced details for the Elimination Chamber Superstore, which opens next week at Forrest Place in Perth, Western Australia. There will be meet and greets with the Kabuki Warriors (Feb. 22), Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate (Feb. 23) and Dakota Kai (Feb. 24). Elimination Chamber happens on February 24 at Optus Stadium.

For the first time ever in Australia, the WWE Universe can shop at an official WWE Superstore! The largest collection of WWE Elimination Chamber merchandise can be found when the WWE Elimination Chamber Superstore comes to Forrest Place in Perth! Here is your chance to get your hands on exclusive WWE Elimination Chamber merchandise, including Replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles, and so much more!

Elimination Chamber Superstore will feature free Meet & Greets with your favorite Superstars. The full Superstar Meet & Greet schedule can be found below.

The Elimination Chamber Superstore is a Fanatics experience that will be free and open to the public.

Elimination Chamber Superstore location

Forrest Place

Perth, Western Australia

Superstore Hours

Thursday, Feb. 22: noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23: 9 a.m. to 9p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Superstar Meet & Greets*

Thursday, Feb. 22

Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) – 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate – noon

Saturday, Feb. 24

Dakota Kai – 11 a.m.

*Limited capacity Meet & Greets. Wristband needed for entry. Wristbands can be picked up at location of Meet & Greet. Only wristbands for that day’s Meet & Greet will be available. Meet & Greets will be PHOTOS ONLY, no autographs. Talent Subject to Change.