WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Comments On Frog Splashing John Cena, Akira Tozawa On Not Making the Royal Rumble

– Dominik Mysterio took to Twitter to comment on his frog splash to John Cena at last night’s WWE Royal Rumble. Mysterio didn’t didn’t last long, but he was able to deliver the move on Cena before he was eventually eliminated by Damian Priest. He posted to Twitter on Sunday to take a shot at Cena, writing:

“I see you.”

– Akira Tozawa didn’t make it into the Rumble, having suffered an attack from Carmelo Hayes on his way out toward the ring. Tozawa posted to Twitter and wrote:

“8 years since I came to WWE.

This was my first time making an entrance at the #ROYALRUMBLE Next year, I want to take even one step closer to the ring!! Thank you!!!!”