WWE News: Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Cody’s Backlash Win, Charlotte Flair Congratulates Bad Bunny

May 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Rhodes WWE Backlash Image Credit: WWE

– Dustin Rhodes posted to social media to comment on his brother Cody’s win over Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash. As noted, Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of the PPV. Dustin posted to Twitter, writing:

If your big star bound it’s a long hard ride. Huge victory!!!

NOW @CodyRhodes
#FinishTheF**kingStory!!!

– Charlotte Flair posted to Twitter to congratulate Bad Bunny on his street fight win over Damian Priest and react to Carlito’s appearance, as you can see below:

article topics :

Bad Bunny, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes, WWE Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

