WWE Edits Roman Reigns Out of WrestleMania Scene On Raw

Roman Reigns wasn’t present on Raw, even in replay format, as he was edited out of a replay of WrestleMania 31 during a segment. During tonight’s episode there was a countdown of the top Money in the Bank moments, and the #1 moment was Seth Rollins cashing in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 31 during the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match. Rollins won by pinning Reigns after a curb stomp, but as you can see from the fan video below the video didn’t show Reigns at all.

It was reported last month that while Reigns is off TV during the current pandemic, the edict was that Reigns should not be mentioned on WWE. Whether this segment was coincidental or not, it won’t do much to squash that report.