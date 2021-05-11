WWE News: Eva Marie & Bayley Trade Shots on Twitter, Keith Lee Shares Cryptic Tweet

– Eva Marie may think she’s a super role model, but she has some competition for that status in Bayley. Marie, who has appeared on Raw the last two weeks advertising her return, took to social media to call herself WWE’s “Super Role Model.” That didn’t sit well with Bayley, who also considers herself a role model over on Smackdown, and the latter responded with, “Or super dumb?”

That set of a bit of a back and forth between the two, as you can see below:

This is why I hate you idiots https://t.co/RXusWmatme — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) May 11, 2021

– Keith Lee, who has been off WWE TV for a while, got some fans’ attention when he posted a tweet alluding to today being a big day for him. He wrote:

“Today is a day that can and will define the future. The wheels can have motion and move forward….or…. they can stop completely. ……Make your wheels turn. Accept no substitute.”