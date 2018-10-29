WWE Evolution Live Notes: Vince McMahon Made Call On Which Match Main Evented, Exclusive Merchandise Sold, More

– PWInsider reports that last night’s WWE Evolution PPV was a sold out show. Here are notes from the event:

– While Nikki Bella had been seen holding her neck, she was not showing any signs of injury when the show was over.

– Some people within WWE tried to pitch Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch as the main event, but Vince McMahon decided on Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella.

– WWE chose not to run Crown Jewel promos on the Nassau Coliseum’s video screens.

– There was exclusive merchandise on sale last night, including the talents getting brand new t-shirts. WWE did not sell any merchandise for male talents. There were so many new shirts that certain stands had shirts that weren’t available at others. WWE also had an exclusive program with pages dedicated to female stars of the past like the Fabulous Moolah. They also sold exclusive t-shirts, cups and pins.

– The live crowd was more female than the usual WWE PPV, with the audience described as less “smart-alecky” than usual.

– WWE used their standard production crew for the PPV, although the scale was smaller than usual due to the RAW/Smackdown set and production set up in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s RAW. There was no time to set it up in New York, break it down, transport it and set it up again for tonight. Due to the late addition of the show to the schedule, WWE wasn’t able to select a closer venue.

– Christian, Vickie Guerrero, Finn Balor and Dana Warrior were backstage at the event.