– During a recent interview with The Sports Media Podcast, WWE EVP Chris Legentil talked about the upcoming WWE Raw move to Netflix, what fans can expect to come from WWE in 2025, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Chris Legentil on WWE Raw moving to Netflix: “We couldn’t be more excited. One of the things that maybe goes understated is, obviously in the States, Monday Night Raw moves to Netflix. Outside of the States, all WWE content moves to Netflix. That’s Raw, NXT, SmackDown, Premium Live Events. That’s all going to Netflix. We see that as transformational for the business.”

On what people can expect with the Netflix move: “This year alone, we did half of our Premium Live Events outside of the US. Look for more of that when we’re in partnership with Netflix because we’re going to be working with them hand-in-hand to select locations across the world where we can grow our audiences and hopefully gain subscribers for them.”

On what fans can look forward to in 2025: “We’re going to nail this Netflix transition. In partnership with their team, who has been amazing. They’re excited about this product, we’re excited about this partnership. We think, together, we’re going to be able to deliver for both subscribers and WWE fans.”

WWE Raw debuts on Netflix on Monday, January 6, 2025. The event is being held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will stream live on Netflix.