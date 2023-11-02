WWE Reportedly Expected Questions About CM Punk At Fastlane, Prepped Talent To Answer

WWE did not get asked about a possible CM Punk return at the Fastlane press event, though they reportedly expected to be and even prepped some talent on it. As noted last month, Punk is reportedly has not signed to return to the company following his AEW exit and a report at the time said there had not been any negotiations. That hasn’t stopped speculation about a Punk return, which have been spurred by comments Punk has made which suggest he might be heading there.

WWE has been trying to tamp down on expectations that Punk may be returning at Survivor Series, and Fightful Select reports that the many in WWE were surprised that they weren’t asked about the possibility at the Fastlane post-show press event. In the event that they were asked, Triple H and several members of the roster were prepared for the occasion with some stars being prepped to deliver the company line. That line is that there’s no ill will between Punk and WWE and the possibility was there, but that Punk wasn’t signed, talks were not taking place and he wasn’t planned for the show, nor should fans get tickets with the expectation of him being there. Triple H is said to have been specifically expecting to be asked about it.

The site asked WWE higher-ups on Monday if anything has changed in Punk’s situation with WWE got a response confirming that Punk was a “firm no.”