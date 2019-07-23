WWE Files Trademark for ‘WWE After the Bell,’ Possibly for Upcoming FS1 Studio Show

– As previously reported, WWE and Triple H announced that there will be a Fox Sports 1 studio show for WWE after the upcoming move for Smackdown Live to the FOX Network later this fall. WrestlingInc.com has an update with some details that indicate what the name of the show could be.

According to the report, WWE filed a recent trademark for “WWE After the Bell,” which was filed last week. WWE has not yet officially announced the name or premiere date for the FS1 show. Also, it’s not confirmed for what the new “After the Bell” trademark is for. WWE’s previously announced FS1 show is scheduled to be hosted by Renee Young on Tuesday nights.

You can also check out a description on the trademark filed by WWE with the United States Patent & Trademark Office below: