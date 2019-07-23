wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark for ‘WWE After the Bell,’ Possibly for Upcoming FS1 Studio Show
– As previously reported, WWE and Triple H announced that there will be a Fox Sports 1 studio show for WWE after the upcoming move for Smackdown Live to the FOX Network later this fall. WrestlingInc.com has an update with some details that indicate what the name of the show could be.
According to the report, WWE filed a recent trademark for “WWE After the Bell,” which was filed last week. WWE has not yet officially announced the name or premiere date for the FS1 show. Also, it’s not confirmed for what the new “After the Bell” trademark is for. WWE’s previously announced FS1 show is scheduled to be hosted by Renee Young on Tuesday nights.
You can also check out a description on the trademark filed by WWE with the United States Patent & Trademark Office below:
“Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; organizing and staging entertainment events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, on going talk show in the fields of sports and entertainment; podcasts in the fields of sports and entertainment.”
