WWE News: Trademark Filed for Garza Jr., UpUpDownDown Goes to Mortal Kombat 11 Showdown, Preview Clip for Monday’s Raw

– WrestlingInc.com reports that WWE has filed a trademark for Garza Jr. on Monday, April 22. Recently Garza Jr., aka Humberto Garza, recently reported to the WWE Performance Center. Garza is the nephew of former WCW wrestler Hector Garza. He’s also the cousin of 205 Live Superstar Humberto Carrillo. Here’s the trademark description WWE filed:

– The UpUpDownDown crew went to a recent Mortal Kombat 11 showdown. You can check out a video of the event belwo.

– WWE has released a new preview clip for Monday’s edition of Raw. Next week’s episode will reveal the Money in the Bank competitors for the upcoming event.