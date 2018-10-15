wrestling / News
Various News: WWE Files Trademark For John Cena’s 6th Move of Doom, Justin Credible Returning to Court on November 26th, Nicole Mathews Praises WWE’s Medical Team
– According to Wrestling Inc, WWE has filed to trademark the “Lightning Fist” name, which is the name of John Cena’s new Sixth Move of Doom.
According to Pwinsider, Justin Credible returns to court on November 26th in regards to a number of arrests stemming from multiple violations of a March 2018 protective order filed against him by his wife.
– Mae Young Classic competitor Nicole Mathews posted the following on Twitter, praising WWE and their medical team…
