WWE Files Trademark For Old WCW PPV Superbrawl

PWInsider reports that on July 2, WWE filed to trademark the term Superbrawl, which is the name of a former WCW PPV. It remains to be seen how WWE plans to use the name. In the past, they’ve used WCW event names like Great American Bash and Halloween Havoc for NXT events.

The trademark is for: Exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.