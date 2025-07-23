WWE Files New Trademark for WCW SuperBrawl

Fightful reports that on July 22, WWE submitted a new trademark application for SuperBrawl, a name historically associated with WCW. Interestingly, WWE had already filed to trademark SuperBrawl last year, and that filing remains active as of July 23. It’s unclear why the company has now submitted a second application.

The most recent trademark filing, submitted to the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO), covers the following: “Exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.”

WCW used the Superbrawl name between 1991 and 2001. The final event, Superbrawl Revenge, was headlined by Scott Steiner vs. Kevin Nash for the WCW World title.