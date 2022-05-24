wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademarks for Max Dupri and Alternate Name for The Brawling Brutes
– Fightful has a trademark update for WWE. According to the new report, WWE filed two trademark applications on May 19 for Max Dupri and “Brutal Brutes” with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). You can check out the descriptions below:
Mark For: MAX DUPRI trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
Mark For: BRUTAL BRUTES trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
LA Knight debuted on SmackDown last week with the new name of Max Dupri. Meanwhile, the trio of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch were labeled as “The Brawling Brutes” on the same show. However, it appears WWE filed a trademark on this alternate name.
