WWE Files Trademarks For Meiko Satomura, More
WWE has filed applications for a host of new trademarks including for Meiko Satomura and others. Fightful reports that WWE filed for seven trademarks on May 6th, specifically:
* Emilia McKenzie
* Nathan Frazer
* Teoman
* Stevie Turner
* Bailey Mathews
* Meiko Satomura
* Hit Row Records
The trademarks are described as follows:
International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment
Intent to Use: The applicant has a bona fide intention, and is entitled, to use the mark in commerce on or in connection with the identified goods/services.
