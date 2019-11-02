wrestling / News

WWE Flight From Saudi Arabia Lands In NYC, Stars Comment

November 2, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Logo New, Renee Young, Booker T

PWInsider reports that WWE’s charter flight from Saudi Arabia landed at JFK Airport in NYC this afternoon. Aside from some talent missing their connecting flights through Atlanta due to delays in NYC, everyone is back to the United States safely.

Several WWE stars took to Twitter to comment on the Saudi Arabia delays and the resulting Smackdown changes, including Karl Anderson, Ali, Montez Ford, and referee Drake Wuertz

Ashish

