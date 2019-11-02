WWE Flight From Saudi Arabia Lands In NYC, Stars Comment

PWInsider reports that WWE’s charter flight from Saudi Arabia landed at JFK Airport in NYC this afternoon. Aside from some talent missing their connecting flights through Atlanta due to delays in NYC, everyone is back to the United States safely.

Several WWE stars took to Twitter to comment on the Saudi Arabia delays and the resulting Smackdown changes, including Karl Anderson, Ali, Montez Ford, and referee Drake Wuertz

Couldn’t pay me enough to go back ..

Well that’s not true, I need a second pool, so….. — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) November 2, 2019

A LARGE amount of our crew was stuck overseas yesterday. My friend @WWERobinson took initiative & performed production duties that he normally doesn't do. So cool to see someone with 23 years of experience in our business have such a work ethic. One of the unsung heroes of @WWE. pic.twitter.com/bd5pCi1Osr — Drake Wuertz (@WWEDrakeWuertz) November 2, 2019

FLIGHT FOREVER👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽FLIGHT FOREVER👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 2, 2019

Please, no falsies. Just straight through. Take off, plane. Take off. https://t.co/z22295idvf — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 2, 2019

Oh no, here come the falsies. Missed connection flight to home. Match continues. — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 2, 2019