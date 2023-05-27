WWE Reportedly Focused On Getting Younger Talent On Raw & Smackdown

WWE is pushing to get younger stars on both Raw and Smackdown, according to a new report. The WON reported that there’s a “big internal focus” to get younger talent on the two main-roster shows. As the Observer notes, most of the company’s top stars are in the mid 30s to late 40s and of the competitors at Night of Champions, only Rhea Ripley is under 30.

WWE made several NXT call-ups in the Draft and brought up a lot of talent who are 30 or younger including Pretty Deadly, Indi Hartwell, Cameron Grimes, Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn, Zoey Stark and Odyssey Jones.