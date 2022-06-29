WWE News: Giovanni Vinci Teases NXT Great American Bash Appearance, Diamond Mine Implodes On NXT

– Giovanni Vinci has teased an appearance at next week’s NXT Great American Bash. The NXT star defeated Ikemen Jiro on tonight’s show before telling the camera that the Great American Bash can’t happen without him, as you can see below.

Vinci is not yet set for a match at the show, which takes place next Tuesday on USA Network.

– Tension in the Diamond Mine hit new heights after Joe Gacy and The Dyads defeated Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers due to Strong tagging himself in at an inopportune moment. That led to the two sides blowing up at each other and Strong saying the Creeds will defend their NXT Tag Titles against himself and Damon Creed at Great American Bash: