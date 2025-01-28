wrestling / News
WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher Backstage at Last Night’s Raw
– WWE Superstar Natalya revealed that Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher was in attendance and backstage at last night’s edition of Monday Night Raw in Atlanta, Georgia. You can see a photo she shared of the two at the event below.
Natalya wrote on the 84-year-old Hall of Famer, “What an honor it was seeing Abdullah the Butcher tonight backstage at #WWERaw Abby did HUGE business for my grandfather Stu Hart in Stampede Wrestling. Abby was the original king of hardcore wrestling. Stu adored Abby and would speak of him all the time. So happy we could visit tonight, @abthebutcher. It made my day❤️ #respect”
