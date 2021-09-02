WWE Has Shuttered Their Japan Division

Japanese publication Gamebiz reports that WWE has effectively closed their Japan GK division, which was revealed through a “Public Notice of Dissolution” in a government bulletin dated today. All investors agreed to the decision.

The company had planned to return to Japan for three live events but they were cancelled in July of last year due to COVID-19. The WWE Japan website and social media accounts are still active, but that may be just for branding and content related to fans in the country.

There had been talk of WWE expanding into Japan as recently as last year, with a brand for NXT in the country rumored. It’s unknown if that expansion is done completely or if they will continue under the revamped WWE International division.