NXT Japan Less Likely After Recent WWE Cutbacks

There have been conflicting reports in the past month regarding WWE’s NXT Japan brand. Earlier this month, it was reported that things may be looking up as the economic impact of COVID-19 made things a ‘buyer’s market’ in Japan. However a new report from Tokyo Sports suggests that the aftermath of WWE’s recent financial cutbacks and layoffs will make the creation of a new NXT brand unlikely.

The article states that there has been speculation that there may be a second mass layoff, notably of the Japanese talent as NXT Japan may not be a priority anymore. This follows a report from earlier today that the future of the NXT UK brand is said to be uncertain.