NXT Japan Expansion Hopes Considered Better Due to COVID-19 Regional Impact

WWE’s hopes for an NXT expansion into Japan are looking rosier due to the economic impact of the novel coronavirus in the region. As previously reported, WWE has been busy trying to make inroads to set up an NXT brand and Performance Center in Japan. While there has generally been resistance to the idea in the country, The WON reports that the economic situation of the business in Japan has turned things into a buyer’s market.

Japan has been in difficult straits due to the coronavirus forcing shutdowns. Wrestle-1 has suspended operations and other companies are having a difficult time, which is carrying the impression that companies which otherwise wouldn’t sell may be willing to do so.