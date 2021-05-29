wrestling / News
WWE Hints at Rick Boogs Doing Other Stars’ Theme Songs
May 28, 2021 | Posted by
It looks like Rick Boogs could be working with more than just Shinsuke Nakamura, if a tweet from WWE is any indication. WWE posted to Twitter earlier and shared a picture of Boogs and Nakamura from last week’s Smackdown, where Boogs debuted and performed Nakamura’s entrance them. They captioned the photo:
“Whose entrance theme should @rikbugez perform next?”
Boogs appeared on tonight’s show in Nakamura’s corner once again as he performed the Smackdown star’s theme and helped prevent King Corbin from stealing back his crown.
Whose entrance theme should @rikbugez perform next? 🎸 pic.twitter.com/RbqAsYyw8C
— WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2021
