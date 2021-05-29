WWE Hints at Rick Boogs Doing Other Stars’ Theme Songs

It looks like Rick Boogs could be working with more than just Shinsuke Nakamura, if a tweet from WWE is any indication. WWE posted to Twitter earlier and shared a picture of Boogs and Nakamura from last week’s Smackdown, where Boogs debuted and performed Nakamura’s entrance them. They captioned the photo:

“Whose entrance theme should @rikbugez perform next?”

Boogs appeared on tonight’s show in Nakamura’s corner once again as he performed the Smackdown star’s theme and helped prevent King Corbin from stealing back his crown.