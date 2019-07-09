WWE Hypes EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Show on Raw

– WWE is going all-out in promoting this weekend’s EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show, promoting the Saturday event on Monday’s episode of Raw. During tonight’s episode, WWE aired a vignette hyping the event, which will be the first non-WWE show to be live on the Network when it airs this Saturday.

WWE has also been promoting the show on WWE.com, where the full card was announced last week. The show airs opposite AEW Fight For the Fallen, which will be live on B/R Live.