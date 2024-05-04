WWE Sets Big WrestleMania Announcement For Tomorrow

WWE says that a big announcement about WrestleMania will take place tomorrow. It was noted by Wade Barrett and Corey Grave on Friday’s Smackdown that a big announcement would be made on Saturday, with Barrett later saying it would be related to WrestleMania.

It was reported earlier this week that while Minneapolis had been the frontrunner for months to host WrestleMania 41, there has been a strong push internally do do the show in Las Vegas instead. PWInsider reports that if that would be the case, Minneapolis might get the show in 2026 instead.

The outlet also notes that there’s been talk of WrestleMania taking place on May 3rd and 4th next year. That is not confirmed, though there have been reports as well as comments by Nick Khan stating that they were considering a somewhat later date for the show.