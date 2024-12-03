wrestling / News

WWE ID Showcase Matches Announced for WWN Battle for the Belts

December 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWNLive announced that the upcoming the upcoming WWN Battle for the Belts event this month will feature two WWE ID Showcase matches: Aaron Rourke vs. Marcus Mathers and Aaron Roberts vs. Jordan Oasis. The event is scheduled for December 15 in Clearwater, Florida. Florida. You can see the announcement below:

