WWE ID Showcase Matches Announced for WWN Battle for the Belts
December 3, 2024 | Posted by
– WWNLive announced that the upcoming the upcoming WWN Battle for the Belts event this month will feature two WWE ID Showcase matches: Aaron Rourke vs. Marcus Mathers and Aaron Roberts vs. Jordan Oasis. The event is scheduled for December 15 in Clearwater, Florida. Florida. You can see the announcement below:
Two HUGE @WWEID Showcase Matches have been announced for WWN Battle For The Belts on Dec 15th in Clearwater!
Independent standouts Aaron Rourke vs. Marcus Mathers & Aaron Roberts vs. Jordan Oasis join this stacked card!!!
Tickets, Info & Live Stream At https://t.co/bOsh5CC4zC pic.twitter.com/uJLySKui3G
— WWNLive (@WWNLive) December 3, 2024
