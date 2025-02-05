wrestling / News
WWE ID Announces Three Matches For WWN Show This Week
February 4, 2025 | Posted by
Three WWE ID matches will take place at WWN’s Proving Ground this week. The WWE ID Twitter account announced that the following matches will take place at the Clearwater, Florida show that takes place on February 10th:
* Sam Holloway vs. Cappucino Jones
* Jack Cartwheel vs. Bruce Donovan
* Aaron Rourke vs. Marcus Mathers
https://x.com/WWEID/status/1886835301231857899
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes on Alexa Bliss Signing a New WWE Contract Before the Royal Rumble
- Nia Jax Was Supposed To Eliminate More WWE Royal Rumble Participants, More Backstage News
- Hulk Hogan Says He Expected To Be Booed at Premiere of WWE Raw On Netflix
- More On Drew McIntyre’s Frustration About Royal Rumble Elimination