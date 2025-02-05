wrestling / News

WWE ID Announces Three Matches For WWN Show This Week

February 4, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE ID WWN Proving Ground 2-10-25 Image Credit: WWN

Three WWE ID matches will take place at WWN’s Proving Ground this week. The WWE ID Twitter account announced that the following matches will take place at the Clearwater, Florida show that takes place on February 10th:

* Sam Holloway vs. Cappucino Jones
* Jack Cartwheel vs. Bruce Donovan
* Aaron Rourke vs. Marcus Mathers

https://x.com/WWEID/status/1886835301231857899

