WWE & Impact Alum Tyrus Kicked Off Fox Nation Show Over Sexual Harrassment Allegation From Co-Host

– The Funkasaurus himself, Tyrus, has been booted from a Fox Nation show over a sexual harassment allegation from his co-host. The Daily Beast reports that the WWE and Impact alumnus was booted from Un-PC after co-host Britt McHenry filed a complaint against him with Fox News management, per multiple sources. The report says that McHenry claimed Tyrus had sent her unwanted and unsolicited lewd and sexually-oriented text messages on several occasions.

Fox News heads were reportedly aware of the complaint and chose to remove Tyrus from the show, putting him on his own show called NUFFSAID. Two sources from the network said that the allegations were not surprising, as Tyrus has a reputation for making “politically incorrect” and off-color remakrs and jokes. One current female employee of the network said, “He’s got a wild sense of humor, if we’re being generous.”

While Fox News’ new CEO Suzanne Scott has been working to make a better work environment that is safer for workers reporting harassment after a series of harassment scandals including the likes of Bill O’Reilly, Eric Bolling and the late Roger Ailes himself, the site notes that it is not clear if any disciplinary actions were taken outside of spitting the two co-hosts. The move happened in May, with Tyrus having announced he was getting his own show and not mentioning his exit from Un-PC.

Fox Nation is Fox News’ streaming-only news service, and Tyrus has appeared on Fox News regular as a representative of the service. However, the site reports that there have been big problems behind the scenes of Un-PC since it launched last fall, including blow ups off the air by Tyrus over small details such as an on-set banner for the Boston Bruins being switched out for the Washington Capitals. THR reporter Jeremy Barr shared a screenshot of a conversation in Twitter DMs asking if his move from Un-PC was due to a dispute with McHenry. Tyrus said not to message him again and blocked him.