WWE News: Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis Get Married on NXT, B-FAB Wins In-Ring Debut
– Wedding bells were heard in a wrestling ring on NXT for Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis — and for once, nothing disrupted the ceremony. The main event of tonight’s NXT saw the wedding between Hartwell and Lumis take place. While there were some levels of trepidation among the guests as to whether this might be pulled off, and indeed Lumis did choke out the man officiating the wedding, it went through just fine thanks to Beth Phoenix getting ordained online the night before.
Wrestling weddings rarely reach conclusion, with ceremonies for everyone from Jay Lethal/So Cal Val, Stephanie McMahon/Test, and Kane/Lita to Rosemary/John E. Bravo ending in disaster over the years. In this case, Lumis even spoke at last, saying “I do” and then kissing the bride.
"I… Do." – @DexterLumis
HE SAID IT! HE SAID WORDS WITH HIS MOUTH!! AND THOSE WORDS WERE AUDIBLE!!!#InDexWedding #WWENXT @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/iVrkLcnoUG
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2021
Best @WWE Wedding? We're biased but…
Obviously.#WWENXT #InDexWedding @indi_hartwell @DexterLumis pic.twitter.com/8HKB90BKrb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
Everyone, let us introduce to you, Mr. & Mrs. @DexterLumis!#WWENXT #InDexWedding @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/zPubNCyCLN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
– B-FAB was successful in her NXT in-ring debut, defeating Katrina Cortez in a squash match. After the match, B-FAB called out Electra Lopez but Santos Escobar decided it would wait.
The time for talking is over. @BFabwwe makes her in-ring debut NEXT on #WWENXT 2.0! @swerveconfident @AJFrancis410 @TheeAdonisWWE
📺 @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/bS7aIsYyLb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 15, 2021
3️⃣-count, as if there was any doubt. 💅#WWENXT @BFabwwe pic.twitter.com/F3uM5kKRrG
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2021
Looks like the #WWENXT Universe will have to wait for @BFabwwe vs. @elektralopezwwe.@swerveconfident @AJFrancis410 @EscobarWWE @TheeAdonisWWE @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/5xl9yDbVEA
— WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2021
