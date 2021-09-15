WWE News: Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis Get Married on NXT, B-FAB Wins In-Ring Debut

– Wedding bells were heard in a wrestling ring on NXT for Indi Hartwell & Dexter Lumis — and for once, nothing disrupted the ceremony. The main event of tonight’s NXT saw the wedding between Hartwell and Lumis take place. While there were some levels of trepidation among the guests as to whether this might be pulled off, and indeed Lumis did choke out the man officiating the wedding, it went through just fine thanks to Beth Phoenix getting ordained online the night before.

Wrestling weddings rarely reach conclusion, with ceremonies for everyone from Jay Lethal/So Cal Val, Stephanie McMahon/Test, and Kane/Lita to Rosemary/John E. Bravo ending in disaster over the years. In this case, Lumis even spoke at last, saying “I do” and then kissing the bride.

– B-FAB was successful in her NXT in-ring debut, defeating Katrina Cortez in a squash match. After the match, B-FAB called out Electra Lopez but Santos Escobar decided it would wait.