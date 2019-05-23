WWE Issues Statement After Ashley Massaro Affidavit Released Alleging She Was Told to Keep Quiet About Sexual Assault

– WWE has issued a statement on allegations that they asked Ashley Massaro to keep quiet about her claim of sexual assault on a Kuwati military base in 2007. Following Massaro’s passing late last week at the age of thirty-nine, her affidavit in the class-action suit filed against WWE was released online by Konstantine Kyros. Kyros is the lawyer at the center of several unsuccessful concussion lawsuits against the company, including the lawsuit that Massaro was part of.

In the affidavit, Massaro describes the sexual assault that she alleged was committed against her on a in 2007 on a WWE goodwill tour. Massaro describes the assault in detail, saying that she was taken to the base’s sickbay due to dehydration. When she was there, a man who “represented himself as a US Army doctor” administered an IV that left her paralyzed but conscious, after which he violently sexually assaulted her. After she regained the ability to move, she told some of the people she was there with but asked them not to tell anyone else. However, she says that when she got back to the US, WWE’s doctor asked her about it and she ended up in a meeting with several people including Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, and John Laurinaitis where McMahon allegedly expressed sympathy but told her to keep the matter quiet so as not to ruin the relationship between the WWE and the US Military.

WWE’s statement (per PWInsider) reads:

WWE is saddened by the death of Ashley Massaro, and we reiterate our condolences to her family. However, we regret that her attorney Konstantine Kyros, who filed multiple cases against WWE, lost all of them, and was sanctioned multiple times by the Court for repeated misconduct and false allegations, is using Ashley’s death to further his malicious campaign against WWE by releasing an affidavit that she submitted to the Court and later apologized to WWE for being involved with, so we wish to make certain things crystal clear. At no time was Vince McMahon or the management of WWE ever informed by Ashley Massaro or anybody else that she had been sexually assaulted, drugged, raped or sodomized by a military doctor with a nurse standing guard while on a goodwill tour in 2007 to U.S. military bases in Kuwait. In fact, if she ever articulated such a claim to WWE, we would have reported it immediately to the Base Commander. At no time was there ever a meeting with Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, John Laurinaitis or other company executives in which she told them of such a claim and was instructed to keep it quiet.

The company issued a separate statement to The Blast last week after the company made mention of the lawsuit in their reporting of Massaro’s death. In that statement, WWE said that Massaro sent an email in October 20th of last year, a month after the concussion claims were dismissed and Kyros was sanctioned, in which she apologized for her involvement in the suit and said, “I love WWE, you all were my family the whole time I was there … The lawsuit got out of control very fast-I had been roped in by the lawyer representing the others.”