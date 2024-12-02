wrestling / News
WWE News: Jason Baker On Making Rhea Ripley’s Survivor Series Mask, Full 2010 John Cena vs. CM Punk Match
– Jason Baker took to social media to comment on making Rhea Ripley’s protective mask for Survivor Series: WarGames. Baker, who created Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy’s masks, designed and created the mask Ripley used at Saturday’s PPV through his Callosum Studios company. He posted to Twitter about the mask, writing:
““Even in Hell, Mami is always on top!” Protective mask for @RheaRipley_WWE #survivorserieswargames. Sculpted and painted by me. Such a unique challenge incorporating Rhea’s actual protective face mask into something elaborate and still functional. A huge thank you to my awesome crew who worked a 14hr shift with me on Thanksgiving Day to make sure we made our quick turnaround deadline.”
“Even in Hell, Mami is always on top!” Protective mask for @RheaRipley_WWE #survivorserieswargames. Sculpted and painted by me. Such a unique challenge incorporating Rhea’s actual protective face mask into something elaborate and still functional. A huge thank you to my awesome… pic.twitter.com/z4qGD2IYZJ
— Jason Baker (@bakingjason) December 1, 2024
– The WWE Vault YouTube account has released the full June 7th, 2010 Raw match between John Cena and CM Punk:
