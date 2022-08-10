WWE News: Job Postings For Performance Center Staff, Article on Lex Luger’s Biography Episode

– WWE is seeking some new staff members at the Performance Center in Orlando, including a Nutrition Manager and more. The company has posted openings for three jobs on their corporate website, namly those of a Nutrition Manager, Strength & Conditioning Manager, and a Strength & Conditioning Director. You can see the full postings at the links.

– The New York Post has an article looking at Lex Luger’s episode of Biography: WWE Legends, specifically the circumstances around Miss Elizabeth’s death. You can see the piece here, which includes quotes from the special from Luger, Sting, and Eric Bischoff.