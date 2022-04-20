WWE News: Joe Gacy Pushes Bron Breakker Off Stage on NXT, Grayson Waller Beats Sanga

– Joe Gacy got his NXT Title match against Bron Breakker before pushing him off the raised stage on this week’s WWE NXT. Gacy appeared at ringside at the platform after the main event match and Breakker came out to confront him about Rick Steiner’s Hall of Fame ring. Gacy demanded an NXT Championship match at Spring Breakin’ and Breakker agreed before Gacy said he needed to take a leap of faith and pushed him off the podium area. A group of hooded figures then swarmed over Bron to end the show:

– WWE posted a clip of Grayson Waller defeating his former bodyguard Sanga on tonight’s show: