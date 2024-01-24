WWE News: John Cena Looks Back At UK Match With Shawn Michaels, Old Clip Of Nick Khan On Wheel Of Fortune

– John Cena had a famous hour-long match with Shawn Michaels on Raw in the UK, and he recently looked back at the bout. The match took place in London on April 23rd, 2007 and ran almost an hour, a rematch from their WrestleMania 23 match that year. You can see Cena’s video on TikTok reminiscing about the bout below:

– Nick Khan referenced winning money on Wheel of Fortune years ago during his interview on the Pat McAfee Show, and that appearance has now resurfaced. Khan told McAfee on the show that he won money on the iconic game show and used that money to get into law school, which set the road for him to eventually join WWE. The meraWRESTLING Twitter account shared a clip of the episode, which aired on Christmas Day 2000, and you can see it below: