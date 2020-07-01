WWE News: Karrion Kross Teases Great American Bash Appearance, More Pics of Set

– Karrion Kross is hinting at an appearance at tonight’s Great American Bash night one. Kross, who is not currently announced for a match, posted to Twitter as you can see below:

Time is always ticking away. Where it goes? Back to where it came from. Returning to my very own hands.#NXTGAB Tonight.#TickTock ⏳ — ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 1, 2020

– The NXT Twitter account shared a few more pics of the Great American Bash set after Daniel Vidot posted the first one this afternoon: