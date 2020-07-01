wrestling / News
WWE News: Karrion Kross Teases Great American Bash Appearance, More Pics of Set
July 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Karrion Kross is hinting at an appearance at tonight’s Great American Bash night one. Kross, who is not currently announced for a match, posted to Twitter as you can see below:
Time is always ticking away.
Where it goes?
Back to where it came from.
Returning to my very own hands.#NXTGAB Tonight.#TickTock ⏳
— ⏳ Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) July 1, 2020
– The NXT Twitter account shared a few more pics of the Great American Bash set after Daniel Vidot posted the first one this afternoon:
Start your engines. 🚘👀
Who's ready for #NXTGAB tonight?!? 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/dp7qHSEjko
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 1, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Renee Young Reveals Her Big Announcement Is A New Cookbook
- Bobby Lashley on Paul Heyman Pitching Him to Work With MVP on Raw, Forming the BDC With MVP in TNA
- Mark Henry Discusses Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Had Mae Young Give Birth To A Hand, If He Should Have Beaten John Cena to Win the WWE Title
- Texas Legend Killer Tim Brooks Passes Away – Keith Lee, AEW & More Pay Tribute