First Look at NXT Great American Bash Set Online

WWE is sprucing up the WWE Performance Center for the Great American Bash, and the first look at the setup is online. NXT developmental talent Daniel Vidot posted a picture of the set to his Twitter account, which you can check out below. It features a lot of red, white and blue along with sports cars flanking the entrance ramp.

You can join 411 for live coverage tonight starting at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT.