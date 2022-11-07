WWE News: KSI & Mr. Beast React to Being Mentioned By Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel, Toy Drive At This Week’s Raw

– Roman Reigns made reference to a couple big YouTubers in KSI & Mr. Beast at WWE Crown Jewel, and the two took to social media to react. Saturday’s show saw Reigns address the camera while in control of Logan Paul and said that Paul would be “last YouTuber you will ever see” in WWE before saying “Hey KSI, Mr. Beast.” Mr. Beast has a following of 110 million on YouTube, while KSI’s subscriber count is 24 million.

KSI tweeted a clip of the video and captioned it, “Roman wants that smoke lol @MrBeast,” while Beast appeared to be more concerned than his fellow online star:

– PWInsider reports that the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania is hosting a Toys For Tots holiday drive tomorrow from 6 PM to 7 PM ET before Raw takes place. Fans who donate will be able to gake a selfie with a WWE Championship replica belt.