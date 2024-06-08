WWE News: LA Knight Vows To Find Logan Paul On Smackdown, UFC Star Attends Show

– Logan Paul skipped out on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, and LA Knight says he’s bringing Smackdown to Paul as a result. Friday night’s show saw Knight seeking Paul out, as he is on a quest to get a match for Paul’s United States Championship. However, he was informed Paul wasn’t in the building.

Knight went on to pick up a win over Carmelo Hayes and afterward, he said he plans to bring Smackdown to Logan Paul. The US Champion, for his part, noted on social media that he skipped out on the show to attend the Tetris World Championship.

Today I get the opportunity to fulfill a childhood dream of mine Today I may shock the world — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) June 7, 2024

LOGAN PAUL IS AT CLASSIC TETRIS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. NOT A DRILL. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eVzDogaV3n — ThreesTwos32 (@ThreesTwos32) June 8, 2024

LOGAN PAUL IS AT CLASSIC TETRIS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. NOT A DRILL. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/eVzDogaV3n — ThreesTwos32 (@ThreesTwos32) June 8, 2024

– Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko was in attendance at this week’s Smackdown, sitting at ringside as you can see below: