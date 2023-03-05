WWE Live Event In Syracuse, NY Full Results 03.04.2023: WWE United States Championship Match With Seth Rollins & Austin Theory, More

A live event in Syracuse, NY was hosted by WWE on March 4. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.

*Candice LeRae & Michin defeated IYO SKY & Dakota Kai

*Asuka, Candice LeRae, and Michin defeated Damage CTRL

*Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio

*Bronson Reed defeated Elias

*Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor

*Dolph Ziggler defeated Mustafa Ali

*Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin

*WWE United States Championship Bout: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins