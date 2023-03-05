wrestling / News
WWE Live Event In Syracuse, NY Full Results 03.04.2023: WWE United States Championship Match With Seth Rollins & Austin Theory, More
A live event in Syracuse, NY was hosted by WWE on March 4. You can find the complete results (per Wrestling Bodyslam) and some highlights below.
*Candice LeRae & Michin defeated IYO SKY & Dakota Kai
*Asuka, Candice LeRae, and Michin defeated Damage CTRL
*Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio
*Bronson Reed defeated Elias
*Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor
*Dolph Ziggler defeated Mustafa Ali
*Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin
*WWE United States Championship Bout: Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins
At the live event tonight it was Asuka, Mia Yim, and Candice LeRae vs Damage CTRL. #WWELive #WWESyracusepic.twitter.com/TWhi8hXR7R
— Women's Wrestling Viewer (@TheKipUp) March 5, 2023
#WWESyracuse is ELECTRIC for @CodyRhodes!! #WWERaw #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/bFEo4bVZdh
— WWE (@WWE) March 5, 2023
Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Austin Theory at #WWESyracuse!🔥@WWERollins | #SethRollins | #RollinsArmy
🎥:@Rejuvenate_YT pic.twitter.com/a78VysAOOx
— Seth Rollins Fanpage (@WWERollinsArmy_) March 5, 2023
