WWE Live Event Results From Honolulu: Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan Headlines

WWE held a live event for their Smackdown brand in Honolulu, Hawaii last night, with WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defending against Daniel Bryan. Here are results, via PWInsider:

Kevin Owens pinned Andrade after a stunner.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Revival beat Big E. and Xavier Woods.

Carmella beat Sonya Deville by Cone of Silence submission after kicking Mandy Rose off of the ring.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn) beat Ali.

Roman Reigns pinned Sami Zayn. Nakamura was at ringside with Zayn and he tried to hit Reigns with the IC Title but Reigns gave him a Superman Punch. Zayn went after Reigns with a wild clothesline that missed and he got caught with the spear as the finish.

Chad Gable beat EC3. 24/7 Champion R-Truth was the ring announcer again like in Manila and Shanghai this weekend. EC3 beat him for the title after the match then he immediately regained it back after a German Suplex from Gable. Gable also acted as the referee and counted the three for Truth.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley beat Charlotte Flair in a Street Fight. Charlotte did the senton off the ropes again and put her through another table after the match.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston beat Daniel Bryan.